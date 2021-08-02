Rock Falls man killed in Ogle County crash

OGLE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man was killed after a car collided with his motorcycle in Ogle County Saturday, according to the Illinois State Police.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash at Lowell Park Road and Pines Road in Ogle County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Katherine E. McConnell, 30, of Rock Falls, was driving northbound on Lowell Park Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle, driven by Terry E. Richards, 66, also of Rock Falls, that was eastbound on Pines Road, according to police.

McConnell was transported by Polo Community Ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Richards was airlifted from the scene by REACT Helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died from his injuries.

McConnell was charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license, and no insurance, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the ISP Crash Reconstruction Unit and more charges may be pending, according to police.

