Rock Island Arsenal under indoor mask requirement

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The masks are going back on at the Rock Island Arsenal. According to a news release, the RIA l is following mask guidance for all Department of Defense installations which means all workers, visitors and contractors are being asked to wear face coverings in all indoor settings on Arsenal Island.

The DoD memorandum dated July 28, 2021 – “Updated Mask Guidance for all DoD lnstallations and Other Facilities” says installations must reinstitute mandatory use of masks indoors in geographic areas of substantial and high community spread of the COVID-19 virus as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. Rock Island County is currently identified as substantial spread; with Scott County identified as high spread.

Senior leadership and health personnel at the Rock Island Arsenal continue to highly encourage workers and their families to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are no U.S. Army Garrison RIA services being closed or reduced. Officials will continue to monitor the community spread and reevaluate the situation weekly.

