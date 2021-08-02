Advertisement

Sunny & comfy to start the week

Temps will gradually warm through the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA - Sunny and hazy conditions will continue across the QCA to start the week.  Wildfire smoke from Canada will still be found today, but the thicker plume will stay to our west, thus it may appear to be less hazy than it was over the weekend.  Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overall we have a quiet weather week with gradually warming temps before active weather sets up this weekend.  Look for highs to return to the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine.  High: 80º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.. Low: 60º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 81º.

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for the entire state of Iowa until Noon Monday.
AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for the entire state of Iowa until Noon Monday.(KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Police lights
Bank robbed in Roseville
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
John Deere Davenport Works will be featured in the "Heavy Machinery" episode of the History...
John Deere Davenport Works to be featured on History Channel’s ‘Modern Marvels’ Sunday

Latest News

Air quality alert
Hazy overnight
Air quality alert
Hazy overnight
Look for sunshine today, but that smoky haze will be sticking with us through the afternoon...
Hazy Sunshine For Your Sunday
Look for sunshine today, but that smoky haze will be sticking with us through the afternoon...
Your First Alert Forecast