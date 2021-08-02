Sunny & comfy to start the week

Quad Cities, IA - Sunny and hazy conditions will continue across the QCA to start the week. Wildfire smoke from Canada will still be found today, but the thicker plume will stay to our west, thus it may appear to be less hazy than it was over the weekend. Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overall we have a quiet weather week with gradually warming temps before active weather sets up this weekend. Look for highs to return to the upper 80s and low 90s by Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. High: 80º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.. Low: 60º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 81º.

AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for the entire state of Iowa until Noon Monday. (KWQC)

