Traffic detoured at U.S. Highway 61 south and I-80 east due to crash
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa DOT, traffic heading east was backed-up on I-80 due to a “multi vehicle crash.”
Police blocked traffic on I-80 between Brady Street and the I-74 interchange as well as traffic heading southbound on US Highway 61 toward the interstate.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
A TV6 crew is headed to the scene. Look for updates online and on Quad Cities Today.
