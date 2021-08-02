Advertisement

Traffic detoured at U.S. Highway 61 south and I-80 east due to crash

Traffic was blocked early Monday morning due to a multi vehicle crash on I-80
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa DOT, traffic heading east was backed-up on I-80 due to a “multi vehicle crash.”

Police blocked traffic on I-80 between Brady Street and the I-74 interchange as well as traffic heading southbound on US Highway 61 toward the interstate.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

A TV6 crew is headed to the scene. Look for updates online and on Quad Cities Today.

