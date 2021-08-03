Date announced for 2022 John Deere Classic

SILVIS,. Ill. (KWQC) - For the first time in its 50-year history, the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played two weeks before The Open Championship (aka British Open). The PGA and JDC announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that the tournament in the Quad Cities will be held June 27-July 3 as part of a larger strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

“We’re very excited that the 2022 John Deere Classic will be played two weeks before The Open Championship,” said tournament director Clair Peterson. “The new date will give us the opportunity to attract players who otherwise might not have considered the John Deere Classic because they felt the need to travel to the United Kingdom the week before the Open. Now, we have a chance to attract those players.”

Since 2004 the tournament has been scheduled the week before The Open Championship, except for 2016 when it was played concurrent with the Rio Olympics in August. From 1999-2002, it was played the week after The Open Championship.

The PGA Tour retains the right to schedule tournaments on dates it believes are appropriate. It is not known whether the date change will be permanent.

John Deere’s title sponsorship agreement with the PGA Tour runs through 2023.

