Endangered bees find home at Niabi Zoo

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - New residents have moved into the Niabi Zoo. The zoo in Coal Valley confirms the presence of a population of endangered Rusty Patch Bumble bees on its grounds. While they are not part of the zoo’s animal collection, the presence of the bees was intentional, due to efforts in returning portions of the zoo grounds to native plantings.

First placed on the endangered species list in 2017, the Rusty Patch Bumble Bee was once common throughout the Eastern United States. By the year 2000, the bee has only been found in pockets of 13 states and one Canadian Provence, including Illinois and Iowa.

Its population has been in dramatic decline due to loss of habitat, pesticide use, disease, and climate change. Bumble bees are important pollinators of many crops and one of the only insect pollinators of tomatoes. They are far more effective pollinators than even honey bees and provide an economic value of nearly $3 billion per year in the United States.

Over the last five years, pollinator gardens have been planted at the Niabi Zoo and the bees returned to Quad Cities in 2018.

“This was an exciting discovery,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “This remarkable insect needs tallgrass prairie habitat in order to survive. Today only about 1-percent of that habitat is left in Illinois. The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which includes the Zoo, has been working hard to provide suitable habitats for all plants and animals that call these properties home.”

“The Zoo has been experimenting with allowing more natural plant growth, and designating no mow zones at the zoo for several years now. It’s been a little jarring for folks who are used to the manicured golf course look” said Jackson. “We continue to make adjustments based on the results and benefits we see,” he added.

“Letting the plants grow have had benefits for the zoo animals as well,” said Tammy Schmidt, Assistant Director at Niabi. “Biting gnats and flies were a serious problem, particularly with some of our cats in the spring and early summer. The taller grass gives the animals a great deal of respite from the pesky insects. So much so that we are seeing a 98-percent decline in the amount of those bites.”

The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. – 3p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 2 p.m.

To plan your visit, go to www.niabizoo.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.