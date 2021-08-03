Advertisement

Endangered bees find home at Niabi Zoo

Rusty patched bumble bee on flowers at downtown Appleton home
Rusty patched bumble bee on flowers at downtown Appleton home(Lavanya Murali)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - New residents have moved into the Niabi Zoo. The zoo in Coal Valley confirms the presence of a population of endangered Rusty Patch Bumble bees on its grounds. While they are not part of the zoo’s animal collection, the presence of the bees was intentional, due to efforts in returning portions of the zoo grounds to native plantings.

First placed on the endangered species list in 2017, the Rusty Patch Bumble Bee was once common throughout the Eastern United States. By the year 2000, the bee has only been found in pockets of 13 states and one Canadian Provence, including Illinois and Iowa.

Its population has been in dramatic decline due to loss of habitat, pesticide use, disease, and climate change. Bumble bees are important pollinators of many crops and one of the only insect pollinators of tomatoes. They are far more effective pollinators than even honey bees and provide an economic value of nearly $3 billion per year in the United States.

Over the last five years, pollinator gardens have been planted at the Niabi Zoo and the bees returned to Quad Cities in 2018.

“This was an exciting discovery,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “This remarkable insect needs tallgrass prairie habitat in order to survive. Today only about 1-percent of that habitat is left in Illinois. The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, which includes the Zoo, has been working hard to provide suitable habitats for all plants and animals that call these properties home.”

“The Zoo has been experimenting with allowing more natural plant growth, and designating no mow zones at the zoo for several years now. It’s been a little jarring for folks who are used to the manicured golf course look” said Jackson. “We continue to make adjustments based on the results and benefits we see,” he added.

“Letting the plants grow have had benefits for the zoo animals as well,” said Tammy Schmidt, Assistant Director at Niabi. “Biting gnats and flies were a serious problem, particularly with some of our cats in the spring and early summer. The taller grass gives the animals a great deal of respite from the pesky insects. So much so that we are seeing a 98-percent decline in the amount of those bites.”

The Zoo is open from 9 a.m. – 3p.m. seven days per week, with last entry at 2 p.m.

To plan your visit, go to www.niabizoo.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on scene of multi car accident on I-80 in Davenport early Monday.
Troopers: Woman killed in early morning crash on I-80 in Davenport
The crash remains under investigation.
Rock Falls man killed in Ogle County crash
Mississippi River Distilling Co. opens Celebration Center in Le Claire
Mississippi River Distilling Co. opens Celebration Center in Le Claire
Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

Latest News

Tramaine R. Wilson is facing several charges after leading police on a high-speed chase and...
Man facing charges after high speed chase, crash in Bettendorf
Comfy today
Sunny & comfy again
Local groups look to provide resources to tenants, landlords following end to eviction moratorium
Local groups look to provide resources to tenants, landlords following end to eviction moratorium
Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol