Local groups look to provide resources to tenants, landlords following end to eviction moratorium

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - “We like to think of housing essentially as the anchor of all other opportunities,” Project Now Executive Director Dwight Ford said.

Millions across the country could soon be facing eviction as the nationwide eviction moratorium has ended. In the QCA, groups like Project Now want to get renters and landlords alike resources to avoid eviction.

“At the end of the day we just want to make sure all parties are helped and assisted and the great promise of opportunity in the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities region remains as strong as it has been,” Ford said.

For those unsure about their eviction status or whether they qualify for certain help, Ford urges people to reach out, and hopefully in a quick manner.

“Call as soon as possible, get into the pipeline, find out what you have to do, let us know if you are the tenant or property owner,” Ford said, “Don’t rule yourself out, you don’t know the possibilities are, some of the funding is income-related, others are based on the circumstances with just COVID.”

He also wants the number-crunching left to the experts.

“Let us do the reality check, let us go through your numbers, don’t try to self process, let us do that. That’s why we have team members who are more than willing and this program is at no cost,” Ford said.

If you or someone you know and needs assistance dealing with an eviction, here are some resources to contact (categorized by Iowa, Illinois, or both):

Both - Salvation Army (563) 324-4808

Illinois - Project Now (309) 793-6391

Illinois - Prairie State Legal Services (815) 965-2134

Iowa - Community Action of Eastern Iowa (563) 324-3236

