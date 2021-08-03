More sunshine and comfy temps

Quad Cities, IA - High pressure will continue to control our weather pattern in the short term. This will lead to another day of sunny skies in the morning and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temps will run slightly below normal in the 70s and 80s with comfy humidity. Heat and humidity will slowly return through the week eventually peaking by Sunday in the 90s and feeling close to the triple digits. Before we get there, we will have two chances for rain. One Thursday night into Friday and another chance late Saturday into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.