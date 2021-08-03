Motor club offering yard signs to help protect young pedestrians

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KWQC) – Children will be heading back to class soon and AAA is advising motorists to be extra cautious and is offering yard signs to serve as reminders.

Pedestrian fatalities and injuries are on the rise across the country. According to government data, traffic-related pedestrian deaths have spiked 46-percent over the past decade. About 20-percent of children ages 14 and younger killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.

To alert drivers, AAA’s branch offices in Iowa and Minnesota are offering free, “Slow Down, Watch for Kids” yard signs. When posted in a front yard, the signs serve as a reminder that children may be present. They are available for pick-up during regular office hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, while supplies last.

To help avoid a tragedy, AAA advises motorists to:

Be prepared when in neighborhoods or driving by parks. Children can unexpectedly run out into the street.

Be vigilant when backing out of driveways and turning onto residential streets.

Follow posted speed limits, especially in areas that have lower speed limits, such as school zones and residential neighborhoods.

Stay Alert – Avoid Distractions – Put down your phone.

Always stop when a school bus has its stop sign out. Unless you are on a divided highway, traffic in both directions must stop for a school bus that has its stop sign out.

To pick up a sign, visit your local AAA branch.

