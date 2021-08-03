Advertisement

Ousted Illinois governor sues state

RAW VIDEO: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich news conference
RAW VIDEO: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich news conference
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) - Ex-con and former Gov. Rod Blagojevich sued his home state Monday for booting him from the governor’s seat after his 2008 arrest for corruption and stripping him of his right to run for elective office in Illinois.

Before filing the lawsuit, an unapologetic Blagojevich declared to reporters that he is “back.” He says he hasn’t decided if he will seek to run for anything if he succeeds in eliminating the legal hurdles. But he said he was leaving that option open.

Then-President Donald Trump freed Blagojevich in February 2020 after he had served eight years of a 14-year sentence. The lawsuit argues the way legislators went at impeaching and ousting him was unconstitutional, including because he wasn’t allowed to call and question witnesses.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on scene of multi car accident on I-80 in Davenport early Monday.
Troopers: Woman killed in early morning crash on I-80 in Davenport
The crash remains under investigation.
Rock Falls man killed in Ogle County crash
Iowa agrees to pay $5K to 4 protesters banned from Capitol
Vehicle crashes into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Man charged after high-speed chase that ended with crash into Bettendorf motel Saturday
Mississippi River Distilling Co. opens Celebration Center in Le Claire
Mississippi River Distilling Co. opens Celebration Center in Le Claire

Latest News

Rusty patched bumble bee on flowers at downtown Appleton home
Endangered bees find home at Niabi Zoo
Tramaine R. Wilson is facing several charges after leading police on a high-speed chase and...
Man facing charges after high speed chase, crash in Bettendorf
Comfy today
Sunny & comfy again
Local groups look to provide resources to tenants, landlords following end to eviction moratorium
Local groups look to provide resources to tenants, landlords following end to eviction moratorium