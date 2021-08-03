Advertisement

Warm Sunshine & Comfortable Temps Ahead

Increasing heat and humidity by the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Quad Cities, IA - Pleasant weather will continue this afternoon, with sunshine, scattered clouds, light winds and comfortable highs reaching the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Conditions will remain relatively dry through the rest of the week, although we may see a few rain chances, one Thursday night into Friday and the other Late Saturday into Sunday. Look for temperatures climbing into the mid 80′s by Friday, soaring into the 90′s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Humidity will be increasing as well, possibly pushing the heat index into the triple digits.

TODAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds. Pleasant conditions. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 83°. Wind: S 5 mph

