West Liberty hosts summer concert series

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The West Liberty Area Arts Council announced this year’s summer music schedule Tuesday with performances held at a downtown pocket park every Friday night in August.

Performances will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Ron-de-Voo Park, which is equipped with bleachers and a few tables and benches and room for lawn chairs. The atmosphere is described as relaxed and friendly.

This year’s summer concerts begin this Friday evening, August 6, with The Slow Draws, an old-time country band. The concerts continue each Friday evening with the following groups:

Aug. 13: The Dandelion Stompers: “Tasty New Orleans jazz with all the trimmings!”

Aug. 20: BYOBrass: “BYOBrass is a high-energy brass band consisting of a motley crew of dudes from the Cedar Falls and DSM area. Playing music in styles ranging from funk, pop, R&B, Americana, jazz, and techno, the bois bring sassy and brassy fun to the stage.”

Aug. 27: Tres Colores: A marvelous Latin trio featuring Karin Stein, Ed East, and West Liberty’s own Eugenio Solis!

