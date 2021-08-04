Bond set for couple charged in Warren County bank robbery

ROSEVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bond was set Tuesday at $250,000 and $150,000, respectively, for a Missouri husband and wife accused of robbing the Community National Bank in Roseville, Illinois, Saturday.

Brian P. Cook and Kimberly A. Cook, both 57, are charged in Warren County Circuit Court with armed robbery, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison, aggravated robbery and theft of between $100,000 and $500,000, both a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

Both are being held in the Warren County Jail.

Court records show Kimberly Cook will be back in court Aug. 19. Brian Cook will be in court Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.

The robbery occurred Saturday morning. According to the release from the state’s attorney’s office, a dangerous weapon was used during the robbery. The release did not identify the weapon.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle involved in the robbery was stopped in Hancock County by several law enforcement agencies. The Cooks were taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, federal prosecutors are expected to seek indictments against the couple.

The investigation remains ongoing.

