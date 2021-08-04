Davenport students will get free breakfast, lunch during upcoming school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All Davenport Community School District students will get free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income, during the 2021-2022 school year, the school district said in a media release.

This is part of the Seamless Summer Option funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Students who choose virtual or online learning for the upcoming school year also will be eligible for free meals. Five breakfasts and five lunches will be available to pick up weekly from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays starting Aug. 24.

Meals can be picked up at the Davenport Learning Center, 1002 W. Kimberly Road.

Students with special dietary needs or allergies must contact the district at 563-336-7430 before pick-up to ensure accommodations can be met. A parent or guardian may pick up meals for the student. The district said students are welcome to pick up meals but do not need to be present.

This will be an open site, so families that homeschool or preschool half-day program students are eligible to pick up meals as well. Children must be between the ages of 1 to 18, according to the district.

“It is important for families to apply for these programs as soon as possible, if they haven’t already,” Coni Dobbels, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services, said. “We want to make sure that the children of the community can stay nourished and healthy during these difficult times.”

Students and their families who would like to qualify for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer or other income-based benefits must still apply through the school district on the free and reduced meal application to be eligible for the funding, according to the district.

This application must be completed annually. Online applications are available at https://www.myschoolapps.com/.

Families will receive a letter confirming meal benefit status after the application is processed. Free or reduced-price meals cannot be provided without prior approval.

“You may apply at any time during the school year if the size of your household goes up, or if your income goes down, or if you start getting Food Assistance, FIP, or other benefits,” Dobbels said.

