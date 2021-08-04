Advertisement

Former Iowa State football player charged in assault of Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich.(Carlos Osorio | AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of a University of Iowa basketball star in May.

Nicholas Kron, of Nashville, Tennessee, faces an assault causing bodily injury charge for allegedly attacking Jordan Bohannon, a Hawkeye guard, outside a downtown Iowa City bar.

Bohannon suffered a serious head injury. Kron turned himself in and was booked at the Johnson County Jail on Saturday and was released 20 minutes later.

The arrest was made a few days after Bohannon filed a lawsuit against Kron, alleging that the former Cyclone defensive end “brutally, unlawfully and intentionally” assaulted him. Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a crash that appears to have involved a Davenport police cruiser.
Two officers injured following a pursuit in Davenport
RAW VIDEO: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich news conference
Ousted Illinois governor sues state
Emergency responders on scene of multi car accident on I-80 in Davenport early Monday.
Troopers: Woman killed in early morning crash on I-80 in Davenport
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Grocery delivery driver says she was dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

Latest News

The 16-year-old boy from Marion who survived a deadly accident at Adventureland may soon get to...
Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital
Hot this weekend too
Sunny and comfy for one more day
Mississippi Valley Fair returns, expects tens of thousands for grandstand acts
Mississippi Valley Fair returns, expects tens of thousands for grandstand acts
Police are on the scene of a crash that appears to have involved a Davenport police cruiser.
Two officers injured following a pursuit in Davenport