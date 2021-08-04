Indoor mask-use returns for some places in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Some workplaces are returning to indoor mask use regardless of vaccination status following CDC guidance for “high” and “substantial” areas of transmission based on CDC metrics.

In cities like Galesburg, officials announced at the start of the week that masks would be required to be worn in all city facilities.

In Rock Island, the Department of Defense reinstated COVID mitigation efforts in certain areas which included the arsenal, one of the largest employers in the Quad Cities.

“The first step is putting back masks on, even if you’re vaccinated so that’s essentially what we’ve done, but we’ve been able to continue to do our mission, keep services open similar to what you’re seeing out in Illinois and Iowa and the Quad Cities,” Colonel Todd Allison said, the Garrison Commander at the arsenal in reference to the guidance.

The CDC recommends everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission rates. A county’s metrics are measured by new cases per 100,000 people and positivity rates, both over a seven-day period.

“Substantial” transmission is defined by the CDC as 50-99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. “High” transmission is defined by the CDC as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period” according to a statement sent to TV6 from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

As for positivity rates in a 7-day period, “substantial” is 8-10% and over 10% is “high”. Scott County has “high” transmission, as of Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 11%. In Rock Island, the CDC is reporting “substantial” transmission but officials with the health department expect that to change soon.

“Given that two-thirds of the state of Illinois is in the “high” transmission category, we can see that moving upward into our county,” said Nita Ludwig, the administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Right now we have 20 new infections that were reported to us just today and our numbers have really been in the double digits for the last three or four weeks which is sad to see because they were so low at the beginning part of July but that was really before the delta variant became the predominant strain circulating in the whole country.”

Ludwig said through contact tracing and discussion with area hospitals, they’ve learned that the vast majority of the cases are of unvaccinated individuals

“Vaccinated individuals represent a very small amount of transmission. Most vaccinated people are protected from the virus – breakthrough cases occur in only a small proportion of vaccinated people and the vast majority do not suffer serious illness, hospitalization, or death. However, emerging science suggests some vaccinated people can be contagious if they get Delta. Masking can help interrupt transmission of Delta and decrease its circulation,” IDPH said in a statement.

As places like the arsenal navigate through various guidance, they’ll be continuing their mission.

“We’re prepared to adapt to those, just as we have over the past year, or any other emergency that presents itself,” Allison said, “Regardless of the pandemic, the Rock Island Arsenal will always accomplish its mission and we’re open to the community.”

