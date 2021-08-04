Local districts react to new Illinois mask mandate in schools

(KWQC) - On Wednesday, Illinois Governor (D) J.B. Pritzker announced a new mask mandate for all K-12 students across Illinois, as well as for preschool and daycare children as well.

Schools are viewing the news as impactful and remain optimistic about much of the school year.

United Township held their first day of school Wednesday and their Superintendent said he was caught off guard b the announcement but sees it as a positive.

“It’s been wonderful to have our students back in session five days a week starting today and this mask mandate is just another curveball that we’ve been thrown and this is a good curveball in my opinion because this gives us and speaking for United Township only gives us that latitude for contact tracing and it minimizes the amount of contact tracing,” Superintendent Jay Morrow.

In part from a statement from Moline Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage, she said “While it is not the news many wanted to hear, I urge our community to focus on what is most important and that is fully opening our schools, five days per week, for full school length days and then keeping them open. Re-engaging our students full-time in the classroom is our most urgent priority and we cannot wait to welcome our students and families back on August 17th.”

