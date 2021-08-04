Mississippi Valley Fair returns, expects tens of thousands for grandstand acts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Tuesday the Mississippi Valley Fair welcomed thousands for rides, shows, and concerts for the first time since 2019.

MVF General Manager Shawn Loter was excited to see people back at the fairgrounds.

“Just to see them all come in the gates with a huge smile on their face and just enjoying the fair and all the great food that we have to offer, it’s a good feeling,” Loter said.

As people make their return or visit for the first time, he wants people to make sure they have plenty of time to arrive and do things on time.

“Try to get here as early as possible, we’re going to be beefing up the gates, wanding people at the gates so it’s going to take a little time to come through so definitely try to get here as early as possible,” Loter said, ”No backpacks, no guns, no knives, anything that has to do with a weapon or anything like that. Of course, no coolers, stuff like that, alcohol, none of that needs to be brought on the grounds.”

He also believes this year’s fair has some of the biggest grandstand concerts ever, with Jason Aldean performing Tuesday and Pitbull performing Saturday.

“I mean I like them all, I mean Jason Aldean and of course Pitbull’s going to be my favorite and I think that’s going to be one of the biggest shows we’ve ever had here,” Loter said.

