Officials: Fire in Galesburg home appeared to be intentionally set

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire that broke out in a boarded-up home Tuesday afternoon is believed to have been intentionally set, the Galesburg Fire Department said in a media release.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded at 1:12 p.m. to the 400 block of North Cherry Street, according to a media release.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the third-floor and attic. The fire extensively damaged the third-story and attic, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

A Galesburg Fire Department Investigator ruled the fire “intentional,” according to the release.

The fire department asks anyone with information to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.

