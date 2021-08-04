Officials: Fire in Galesburg home appeared to be intentionally set
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A fire that broke out in a boarded-up home Tuesday afternoon is believed to have been intentionally set, the Galesburg Fire Department said in a media release.
The Galesburg Fire Department responded at 1:12 p.m. to the 400 block of North Cherry Street, according to a media release.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the third-floor and attic. The fire extensively damaged the third-story and attic, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.
A Galesburg Fire Department Investigator ruled the fire “intentional,” according to the release.
The fire department asks anyone with information to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.