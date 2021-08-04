Rock Falls police: Man dead, woman injured after apparent shooting

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is dead and a woman was injured in an apparent early morning shooting in Rock Falls.

Around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made to the TwinCom emergency communications center about a shooting at a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street, police said in a media release.

Officers found a man who was dead and a woman who was injured from apparent gunshot injuries. The woman was taken by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the man and woman.

The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in the release. No further information was released Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Rock Falls Police 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.