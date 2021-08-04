Warming up the rest of the week

Quad Cities, IA - High pressure will slowly slide east of the area today allowing for south winds to return to the QCA. This will be the start of the warm up and return of the humidity. Highs today will generally be in the mid 80s which is normal for this time of year. A small system will arrive on Thursday allowing for few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There are even signs of a few showers now lingeringing into Friday morning as well. Heat and humidity still headline our weather for the weekend as highs will be in the 90s and it will feel close to 100º. Showers and storms will be around the area late Saturday into Sunday morning as well.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 84º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 83º.

