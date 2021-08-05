CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Scott County drug charges

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Lacy Thomas, 40, is wanted on five counts of delivery of a controlled substance out of Scott County. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information as to Thomas’ whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

