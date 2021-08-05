CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police seek Von Maur shoplifting suspects

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman they say stole more than $800 worth of merchandise at Von Maur at Southpark Mall.

Police say they were last seen leaving the area in a light blue Toyota SUV with a dealership plate. Police say they have also stolen from the Davenport Von Maur store.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

