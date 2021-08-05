Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation, failure to appear

Carol McKinney, 63, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Carol McKinney, 63, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation and a failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

She is 5-foot-3-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information as to McKinney’s whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward.

