Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle, leading police on chase Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man awaiting sentencing in three separate eluding cases was arrested Thursday after police say he stole a man’s vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

Hunter Robert Jones IV, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and second-degree theft.

He also was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, and failure to obey traffic control device.

The most serious charge, first-degree robbery, is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He remained in the jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $125,900 bond. Court records show he also is wanted on eluding and possession of a controlled substance charges out of Henry County, Illinois.

According to arrest affidavits filed by the Davenport Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol:

At 1:13 a.m. Thursday, Davenport officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of West Kimberly Road for a report of a robbery.

A man told officers Jones got into his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot and demanded all his money. He said Jones told him he had a gun in his backpack.

The man told officers Jones ordered him to drive towards West Kimberly Road and Wyoming Avenue and told him to stop north of the intersection.

The man said Jones started to punch him several times on the left side of his face and then told him to get out of the vehicle. The man said Jones continued to punch him on the road before he ran away.

The man had a visible cut, swelling, and fresh blood dripping from his left eyebrow area.

He was taken to a local hospital and told he needed stitches. He also had a possible broken nose.

Davenport officers spotted the stolen vehicle and a chase ensued.

Around 1:22 a.m., an Iowa State Patrol trooper took over a chase of the vehicle from Davenport police near Five Points.

During the chase, Jones was driving at speeds of more than 90 mph in a posted 35-mph zone while driving west on Locust Street.

He also failed to obey traffic control devices at multiple intersections, improper lane usage, left the roadway, struck fixtures, failed to maintain control, and left the scene of a vehicle crash.

The chase ended when Jones lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, causing more than $40,000 in damage to the vehicle and the pole.

He then ran away and was found hiding in high weeds. Jones was transported to a local hospital to be checked for minor injuries from the crash with a Davenport officer.

He admitted to punching the man in the face, according to the affidavits.

According to court records, Jones pleaded guilty last month to three counts of eluding, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, in connection with three separate cases.

He will be sentenced Sept. 9 in those cases. Court records show he was released with supervision pending sentencing.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion seeking to revoke his pretrial release in those cases.

