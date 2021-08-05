Advertisement

Dyersville, Field of Dreams ready for game time

By Kevin Kohr
Aug. 5, 2021
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Just one year ago, the MLB field that was built on the other side of the corn field from the Field of Dreams movie site was being taken down after the game had been canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. This year, the stadium is back up and the stage is set for the White Sox and Yankees to meet up in the small Iowa town.

Dyersville will welcome nearly ten thousand fans, players and media to the area for the anticipated game. While the city prepares and looks for an economic boost as the population of the town triples, for those at the site, the game is achieving a different meaning. It is the culmination of the late owner, Denise Stillman’s vision, to bring a Major League game to the site of one of the most iconic baseball movies of all time.

