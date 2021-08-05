Advertisement

Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell who was convicted of embezzling nearly $54 million from the city has been released early from the Federal Corrections Institution in Pekin, Illinois according to Dixon officials.

Crundwell was sentenced in 2013 to 19 years and 7 months in federal prison, serving 85% of the sentence which would have a release date of October 20, 2029.

On Aug. 4, the Federal Correctional Institution in Pekin informed City Manager Danny Langloss she had been released eight years early, but “did not know the reason” according to city officials.

Crundwell had petitioned a federal judge for early release in April of 2020 due to her “deteriorating health condition” and pandemic but withdrew it in May after the Dixon City Council wrote a letter to the warden in Pekin strongly opposing her early release.

Mayor Liandro Arellano expressed his frustration that the City of Dixon received no official notification, “it is incredibly frustrating that Dixon was given no victim notification of Rita Crundwell’s release. Dixonites are still dealing with the social and financial aftermath of the damage she did, and our community deserved notice of and reasoning for this decision.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a crash that appears to have involved a Davenport police cruiser.
2 officers injured following stolen vehicle chase in Davenport
Indoor mask-use returns for some places in the Quad Cities
Indoor mask-use returns for some places in the Quad Cities
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker issues school mask mandate effective immediately
RAW VIDEO: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich news conference
Ousted Illinois governor sues state
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Heated debate, scuffle over mask mandate ends board meeting
Davenport police investigating reported robbery Wednesday
Rock Falls police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting
The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to advance a preliminary proposed housing...
Bettendorf City Council advances preliminary plans for housing development in McClellan Heights