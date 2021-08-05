Advertisement

Heated debate, scuffle over mask mandate ends board meeting

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VILLA PARK, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago school board adjourned without voting on a mask mandate for students and staff after the proposal sparked a heated debate and scuffle.

District 45′s Tuesday evening school board meeting in Villa Park included yelling, heated words and an initial warning that the board would adjourn early after some attendees refused to comply with the meeting’s mask requirement to control the spread of COVID-19.

WLS-TV reports that Board President Judy Degnan adjourned the meeting without a vote following an altercation in a hallway, saying she did so “out of concern for the public safety and for our own safety.”

