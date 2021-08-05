Man charged with robbing Galesburg gas station Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a Galesburg gas station.

Darrin W. Riddle, 56, faces one count of armed robbery, police said in a media release. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Galesburg police responded at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday to the Shell Express on Grand Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

Officers learned a man pulled a knife on the clerk and threatened to kill her if she did not give him all the cash from the register, police said in a media release. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk described the suspect and indicated that she was familiar with him as he was in the store regularly, according to the release.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies also responded and, based on the physical description provided, deputies located him a short distance away.

Riddle said he robbed the gas station because he is a drug addict and needed money to buy more drugs, according to the release.

