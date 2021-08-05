Man seriously injured after Rock Falls Shooting, second shooting in 24 hours

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Falls Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

According to the Rock Falls Police Chief, officers responded to an apartment building at 210 3rd Avenue after receiving multiple calls for a shooting around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with “serious life-threatening” injuries inside the building. Officers also found several shell casings outside.

Police say the victim is in critical condition in the hospital. They are not identifying him at this time.

Police say a witness to the shooting saw a Black man with dreadlocks wearing a red shirt running west from the scene.

This is the second shooting reported in 24 hours in Rock Falls. Police are working to determine if the two are related.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

