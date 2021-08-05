Advertisement

Rock Falls police release name of man fatally shot Wednesday

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man fatally shot in a home early Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Arthur D. Nicewanner.

Police said in a media release Thursday that the name of a woman who was seriously injured in the shooting will not be released at this time “due to concerns of her safety.”

Around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made to the TwinCom emergency communications center about a shooting at a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street, where officers found Nicewanner and the woman.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident was a homicide, according to police. Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Rock Falls Police 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker issues school mask mandate effective immediately
Davenport police investigating reported robbery Wednesday
Rock Falls police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

police lights
State’s attorney: No charges will be filed in fatal Rock Island stabbing
UnityPoint Health requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1
Scott County designated a Home Base Iowa Community
Field of Dreams
Dyersville, Field of Dreams ready for game time