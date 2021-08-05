Rock Falls police release name of man fatally shot Wednesday

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Falls man fatally shot in a home early Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Arthur D. Nicewanner.

Police said in a media release Thursday that the name of a woman who was seriously injured in the shooting will not be released at this time “due to concerns of her safety.”

Around 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made to the TwinCom emergency communications center about a shooting at a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street, where officers found Nicewanner and the woman.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident was a homicide, according to police. Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Rock Falls Police 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers 815-625-7867.

