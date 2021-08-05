Scott County designated a Home Base Iowa Community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber designated Scott County as a Home Base Iowa Community Thursday morning.

Home Base Iowa connects more than 2,000 military-friendly companies statewide with qualified veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses who are in search of career opportunities.

The designation, which covers the entire county, involves several Quad Cities partners including Scott County, the City of Davenport, the Quad Cities Chamber and area employers. Scott County joins more than 100 other Iowa communities in the state network.

Veterans who move into Scott County and purchase a home now may be eligible for up to $8,250 in relocation incentives.

To honor veterans and transitioning military and to encourage them to relocate to the Iowa Quad Cities, the Scott County Board of Supervisors and Davenport City Council have invested $25,000 each to fund the local HBI incentives. The new relocation incentives include:

· $1,500 closing costs reimbursement from Scott County. This incentive is available to qualifying veterans living outside of the county who purchase a home in Scott County.

· $1,500 closing costs reimbursement from the City of Davenport. This incentive is available to qualifying veterans living outside of Davenport who purchase a home in Davenport.

· Interview expenses reimbursement. Scott County will reimburse qualifying veterans living outside the county with up to $250, up to two times, for hotel and meal costs incurred while interviewing for a job with a Scott County employer.

The new Scott County benefits are in addition to a $5,000 tax credit available from the State of Iowa. This credit, awarded at the time of closing, is available to qualifying veterans who live outside Scott County and purchase a home in Scott County. To be approved, the veteran must work with a Scott County lending institution affiliated with the Iowa Finance Authority.

Scott County’s HBI program will be administered by the Quad Cities Chamber, which will assist veterans in the application process to receive the new benefits. To earn an HBI Community designation, communities must: ensure at least 10 percent of eligible, hiring businesses become HBI businesses and pledge to hire veterans; provide an incentive/welcome package for veterans; prominently display HBI Community designation; and have obtained a resolution of support from the appropriate local governing bodies. Scott County is the third county in the Quad Cities region to be designated an HBI Community joining Clinton and Muscatine counties.

More information on Scott County’s Home Base Iowa program can be found on the Quad Cities Chamber’s website or at HomeBaseIowa.gov.

