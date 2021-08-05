Advertisement

State’s attorney: No charges will be filed in fatal Rock Island stabbing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - No charges will be filed against a man who fatally stabbed another man in self-defense, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Thursday.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island officers were dispatched to 2nd Avenue and 18th Street.

They found 55-year-old Paul Crosby with a stab wound to the neck. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was taken into custody and interviewed by police.

“After careful investigation, witness interviews, and review of city surveillance camera of the incident, it was determined that Mr. Crosby was the initial aggressor in a physical altercation that threatened the suspect,” Villarreal said in a media release.

Villarreal said surveillance video and witness statements show the man was attempting to defend himself from an attack with a nine-iron golf club. The man suffered injuries in the incident and used a pair of scissors to protect himself.

“This was a terrible incident for all involved, however under the law, we find no just cause to file criminal charges against any individual,” Villarreal said in the release.

“We ask the public to please respect the privacy of the families involved during this time.”

