UnityPoint Health requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Thursday announced it will require its more than 33,000 staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

UnityPoint Health said it expects all team members, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not, to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” Clay Holderman, president, and CEO of UnityPoint Health, said in a media release. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients, and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

Staff who choose not to become vaccinated will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination, according to the release. Staff can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health system’s practice for other required vaccines.

Additionally, while pregnant team members will be strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, a temporary deferral will be available, according to the release.

“The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death,” Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health said in the release. “The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall.”

UnityPoint Health joins numerous health systems across the country in requiring the vaccine, a decision also strongly supported by the American Hospital Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges, and National Association for Home Care and Hospice, according to the release.

