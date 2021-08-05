Warming up the rest of the week with additional humidity

Quad Cities, IA - Minor rain chances will return today which will help keep temps to the mid 80s today. Showers will arrive from west to east this morning, weakening as they do so. Thus, rainfall amounts will be very light during the day, but cloudy skies will stick around for the afternoon. A few more storms can’t be ruled out early Friday, but overall the system will be pushing east of the area by then so rain chances will be low as well. Overall heat and humidity will headline our weather this weekend and next week with highs in the 90s and feeling close to 100º. There will also be nearly daily chances for storms however, those chances will need to be accessed each day as it will have to do with certain boundaries and setups. Stay tuned.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 83º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 66º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 85º.

