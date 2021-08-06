Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges partner for new transfer student program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College and Augustana College are partnering together for a new program offered to transfer students.

The program allows Black Hawk students pursuing an Associate of Arts degree to apply to Augustana at the same time. It gives students access to Augustana resources right away. Once students finish their Associate’s degree at Black Hawk, they can continue at Augustana College for their Bachelor of Arts degree.

Augustana College also has a similar program with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.