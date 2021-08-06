Descubre with Montse: Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Montse Ricossa:

From TV6 News, it’s Descubre with Montse, I’m Montse Ricossa. Descubre means “discover” and I’m here to help you discover more about different and diverse topics in the United States. Welcome to Descubre with Montse’s 17th episode, “Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico.”

Since 1984, the Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico has taught thousands of kids in Moline, Illinois about traditional Mexican dancing. It’s the only group of its kind in the area, allowing any kid to join for free and learn more about a variety of Mexican folkloric dances.

We hear from Ray Terronez Jr., the Director of the Ballet Folklorico - plus two teenagers - Yanel Alaniz and Miguel Cornelius who have learned more about their heritage because of the dance group.

Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico has been around for about 30 years now, is that right?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

Yes, we started in 1984 under the direction of Arnulfo Camarillo. It was a project in the Floreciente neighborhood, kids wanted to get together for a mother’s day and Arnulfo was there to teach the dances to them.

Montse Ricossa:

How has this grown since then? Asa mother’s day gift and now you perform at so many different venues and a lot of kids are involved.

Ray Terronez Jr.:

It’s amazing how much we’ve grown since then. For a while there we were utilizing a hall donated to us and finally, we got into our current studio. I think the group started with 12 kids, now we’re at 50. At one time we had 100 kids. It’s a group that grows with other families. Other kids coming in, spreading the word and that’s how it grew.

Montse Ricossa:

For someone who doesn’t know about Ballet Folklorico how would you describe it?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

A nonprofit organization/dance group. We teach traditional dances to kids from Mexico to kids ages 4-18. All over Mexico from Veracruz to Baja California. We travel throughout the midwest locally to fiestas and festivals, but we’re hoping to get out to other states like Texas and California in the future.

Montse Ricossa:

What does it mean to see those kids in those ages dance those very traditional dances we wouldn’t have seen if it weren’t for your group?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

It’s super rewarding. I started when I was seven. Going through the dances. Some are your favorite, some are not your favorites. But they still understand the importance of all of them which shows their growth and their character. Seeing them approach a step that’s not easy or get choreography they keep forgetting and suddenly it starts clicking. Seeing that growth in learning is very rewarding as an instructor.

Montse Ricossa:

For the kids in your group, are they all Mexican, or what is their demographic like if it’s traditional Mexican dancing?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

We don’t have any rules against that. As long as you want to learn, the doors are open. We’ve had individuals with no Mexican descent at all, they just want to learn and of course, we open the doors to them.

Montse Ricossa:

If this group weren’t here, would there be any other outlet for kids to learn this? Or where else would there be an option? Is there one?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

It’d probably be with churches, small groups here or there. Nothing on our level I don’t think, not with dedication we put in. Not just myself, but with the fellow instructor, the parents, and the kids. It’s something that takes time to grow and I’m proud of that.

Montse Ricossa:

I’ve seen y’all perform at Mercado on Fifth, the open-air market. The crowd just seems to love it! What are the reactions you get from parents and those who get to see those kids perform?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

The parents really acknowledge the work that’s put into the dances and they take into consideration their ages. I get a lot of comments of, “these kids are 4-5? How do they know when to turn?” It’s just practice, practice, practice. That’s the main goal for us, different levels. At 4-5, I just want them to get out of their shell and learn, to overcome their fears of an audience. As we grow, steps get harder and choreography gets harder. Some of these kids are learning choreography within 1-2 days depending on the performance.

Montse Ricossa:

How did you get involved in all of this?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

I didn’t want to join at first. My older sister was in the group, I was on the sidelines doing dancing on my own. At the time the youngest they were taking were age seven. When I came to that age, I didn’t want to do it. I was about wrestling, basketball, and soccer. My mom forced me into the group by buying toys before every practice. And slowly and surely I enjoyed and fell in love with it and that is a big reason I enjoy it. And why I accept students as young as four, they’re curious and want to learn things at that age. It’s been successful so far.

Montse Ricossa:

Why is it so important to have this group and teach kids about their Mexican heritage?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

Arnulfo has a great quote, the more you accept differences in other people, the more you learn about different cultures, the more you’ll understand others better. That’s a key that stuck with me throughout the years. We go to all these art and culture festivals, the kids see these different cultures. It’s just a better sense of community amongst everyone when they’re embracing that.

Montse Ricossa:

You mentioned there are a lot of different kinds of dances like Jalisco and Baja California. What are the differences between them? It’s not just Mexican dancing, there’s a lot of varieties.

Ray Terronez Jr.:

The tropical areas like Veracruz- footwork is a lot faster. The clothing is lighter, white in color. In northern Mexico, it’s more cowboy, stronger steps. They actually mimic animals, with cowboy attire. The European influence with some of the dresses with Germany influence. Towards Southern Mexico it’s a little more I guess - tribal. A little more indigenous like Chiapas is a good example.

Montse Ricossa:

Where do all of these dresses and costumes come from?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

We are fortunate to have a seamstress locally that yelps us with a lot of the costumes. I give her my thoughts and ideas and nails it. We also have a seamstress in Mexico who makes dresses like our Jalisco dresses. We utilize two stores, Mariachiconnection.com and la rosa dress supply from Mexico.

Montse Ricossa:

The classes are free, is that correct?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

Yes, all of the classes have been free since 84.

Montse Ricossa:

Why is that such an important thing for the kids, I’m assuming?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

We want to make sure the organization, what we teach, and what these kids end up learning is free to everyone. It doesn’t have to be costing $200/month. We want to make sure every child has that opportunity.

Montse Ricossa:

How did the pandemic affect y’all, did you have to slow down or how did that work?

Ray Terronez Jr.:

Everything slowed down. We had to cancel practice, we had to close doors. Performances were nonexistent. At the same token, we had some time to build - we didn’t because we wanted to conserve the money in case we did come back we wanted to make sure we had a home to come back to. So modifications and costumes, we had to put a halt to everything. It’s a give and take, it’s a teeter saw. It was relaxing to spend time with my family but ultimately I missed the kids, performances, but it’s A+ being back after COVID.

Montse Ricossa:

One of those kids includes 17-year-old Yanel Alaniz, who’s been dancing with Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico for 12 years.

Yanel Alaniz:

My mom’s friend’s daughter was involved so she said I could do it too and it started like that.

Montse Ricossa:

What made you want to stay in it? It’s not a one-year thing for you, you’ve been in it for 12 years now!

Yanel Alaniz:

I don’t know, I fell in love with it. I was always such a shy kid, performing on stage and meeting new people. It’s always been a part of my life and it keeps me going.

Montse Ricossa:

So this was kind of a way for you to get out of your shell! What was your first time performing or your first big performance if you remember it?

Yanel Alaniz:

I don’t really remember my first performance but mainly when I mess up, I tell my mom ‘oh I messed up’ and she says ‘oh I didn’t notice.’ Or when the crowd claps, they don’t notice! People just don’t notice.

Montse Ricossa:

When I see y’all perform at Mercado on Fifth or VIVA Quad Cities, the crowd goes wild! What is that like?

Yanel Alaniz:

It’s amazing- like you’re famous or something for a little bit. When people ask for pictures or say ‘oh that was beautiful’ ‘i love your costume’ it’s a very good feeling. And you don’t get to experience that with anything else.

Montse Ricossa:

You’re almost done with this, at 18 that’s the cut-off. What are you most looking forward to in your last year?

Yanel Alaniz:

Just enjoying it I guess. I feel I’ve always taken it for grants since it’s always been there. Now that it’s ending...

Montse Ricossa:

What’s been your favorite part of it so far?

Yanel Alaniz:

My favorite part - just learning about my culture and stuff. I haven’t been to Mexico. I went when I was really little but I’ve never gotten to see it. It’s such a beautiful culture, bringing my culture to me so seeing it and Mercado, it kind of comes to you.

Montse Ricossa:

How does it feel to have those outfits on, it’s almost like the atmosphere takes you back to it.

Yanel Alaniz:

It’s just an escape for me I guess, putting on the costume for me because I’m not usually that type of person. Just doing something out of my comfort zone, I really really enjoy it.

Montse Ricossa:

Having this outlet for not just for Mexican kids, although it is a large percentage at least. Why do you think it should be around, or why are you happy it is?

Yanel Alaniz:

For the same reason that it brings a little bit of Mexico over here, showing our culture. It’s something different, it’s not something you see all the time. It’s a good experience.

Montse Ricossa:

Do you have a favorite memory you’d want to share?

Yanel Alaniz:

On the Des Moines trips, all the kids got super close. We got to the hotel, talking and having fun. We were put in the little corner, there was a crowd we brought in at the end of the night. Just the dances we did - we did bruja, a candle lit on the heads balanced and white dresses. It was dark with candles on our heads. It was just beautiful.

Montse Ricossa:

Do you have a favorite dance you perform?

Yanel Alaniz:

I liked bruja a lot, and most of the Jalisco songs too.

Montse Ricossa:

How come? How is it different for someone that isn’t familiar with it?

Yanel Alaniz:

How it’s different- The bruja is slow but elegant and pretty with a candle on your head. And Jalisco I love having the dress and spinning in it. It’s so pretty.

Montse Ricossa:

I think so too. That one’s my personal favorite, personally. In the age group below Yanel is 13-year-old Miguel Cornelius.

Miguel Cornelius:

I was 5, I don’t remember all of it but I remember my parents set me up for Mexican culture and we’re half-Mexican, we tried out and got excited for it and it stuck to me.

Montse Ricossa:

What about it makes you excited?

Miguel Cornelius:

The kind of difficulty of learning a new dance and performing it in front of a crowd and being able to express yourself, whether emotionally or hanging out with friends.

Montse Ricossa:

Being half-Mexican and having this connection back to your roots would you have been able to have that connection otherwise?

Miguel Cornelius:

I don’t really think so because there aren’t many things like Ballet Folklorico in this area so it’s kind of a one-in-a-kind thing.

Montse Ricossa:

What does it feel like to show your family and friends and say ‘yes I’m Mexican and that’s what I can do.’?

Miguel Cornelius:

It’s almost like a relief. Once you get out there and perform, it’s a gush of pure joy. It’s all emotion.

Montse Ricossa:

What is your favorite dance or thing you’ve learned so far?

Miguel Cornelius:

My favorite dance is Baja California

Montse Ricossa:

How come?

Miguel Cornelius:

There’s a lot of bouncing involved. It’s complicated. It’s learning certain combos of moves and then putting them together and once you learn all of them it’s fun to be out there and perform.

Montse Ricossa:

How is it different from other dances or why is it so special for you?

Miguel Cornelius:

I think it’s newer to me and it’s different from all the other ones like Jalisco and Zacatecas, they’re similar steps. Baja is its own genre. Something really new.

Montse Ricossa:

Any kid is welcome to join the group at any part of the year. If you’re interested in signing up or finding out when they’re performing, you can find it on their website or on their social media platforms.

This podcast was produced and edited by Montse Ricossa, the theme music composed by Gabriel Candiani and Eduardo Moretti Valenzuela.

I’m your host, Montse Ricossa. Hasta la proxima! Until next time.

