Dixon woman who stole millions from city funds released early from prison

DIXON, Illinois (KWQC) - After a week’s worth of rumors on social media, the city of Dixon confirmed Wednesday that 68-year-old Rita Crundwell, who was convicted of stealing nearly 54 million dollars in public funds, has been released from federal prison.

The Department of Justice called Crundwell’s crime the largest theft of public funds in Illinois state history.

After serving eight years of her original 19 years and seven month sentence--to which she was ordered to serve 85 percent of--Crundwell wrote an eight page letter to the courts last year asking for early release due to the risk of coronavirus and deteriorating health conditions.

City officials formally opposed the plea in their own letter to the court.

In a press release sent out Wednesday evening, the city of Dixon stated an official was informed by an employee at the Federal Institution in Pekin, Illinois, that Crundwell had been transferred to a Chicago community confinement center earlier in the day.

The employee did not know the reason she was released.

“I think there is a sense of injustice, because when she was sentenced, the judge and the system said [they wanted] to make an example,” said Dixon’s mayor Liandro Arellano, Jr. “It was like she stole almost a decade of finances away from the 15,000 people of Dixon.”

Crundwell worked for the city for three decades and was a comptroller for 20 years, over which time she stole the large sum of funds.

“The impact was dramatic over those 20 years. In terms of streets not getting done, jobs and positions cut, services not getting rendered, debt building up and interest,” said Mayor Arellano, “over the past half-decade plus, we have been able to re-invest in our community, infrastructure, and business community. Dixon is starting to thrive again.”

Since Crundwell’s sentencing in 2013, the city of Dixon says it has spend a lot of time and effort to recover which is why most community members say they felt shock over the release.

“I think all of us are very surprised and a little bit dismayed,” said Chuck Jones, a resident of Dixon, “if she had a sentence of 19 years and seven months and that’s a long ways off.”

Community member Chloe Coil felt very upset over the decision, stating, “she did irreversible damage to Dixon so I feel like it’s embarrassing for us, for her to be released early, and just disappointing.”

When asked what kind of impact the release has made on the community, resident Linda Brantley said, “You can’t help but feel kind of taken,” said resident Linda Brantley, when asked what kind of impact the release has made on the community.

Despite the community’s reaction to Crundwell’s release being of the majority negative, Mayor Arellano says it is not going to stop anyone from continuing to make progress in the city.

“Other than continue to seek more information, which is what the public wants, our goal is to go right back into what we were doing which is building up our finances, economic development and quality of life,” said Arellano.

