A few storms today

Building heat and humidity into next week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA - A few scattered showers or storms are possible again this morning.  These storms will be efficient rainfall producers, but unfortunately not everyone will see them.  Scattered showers will be possible at all times today, but expect several dry hours in any one location.  HIghs will be in the mid 80s today and we will feel close to 90º as humidity continues to build.  Overall we are still tracking heat and humidity, but daily chances for storms will impact highs each day.  The best chance for rain will be Sunday and Monday, while we are looking mainly dry Saturday and next Tuesday.  Our next major front that will cool things off arrives next Thursday.

TODAY: A few storms.  High: 85º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 66º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 89º.

