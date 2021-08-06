Field of Dreams 2.0

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Construction on the Major League Baseball field at the Field of Dreams movie site began in 2019. With it nearly completed and ready for game time last year, the field had to be dismantled when the game was canceled due to COVID. This year, crews returned to the site to once again reconstruct the modern version of the Field of Dreams and are putting on the finishing touches before next week game. Here is a sneak peak of the stadium in the corn before the Yankees and White Sox take the field for the much anticipated game.

