Geneseo’s Tanner Whipple set to represent US in worlds largest off-road motorcycle race

GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - Geneseo native Tanner Whipple will represent the US in the International Six Days Enduro competition. It’s the world’s largest annual off-road motorcycle competition. He will be joined by 20 other americans as they ride over a 1,000 miles in Italy, over the course of 6 days. Countries all over the world send their best off-road races to compete in this one race that’s been going on annually since 1913.

Before Tanner leaves for Italy, he’ll be holding a fundraiser for his trip in Geneseo at Minnaert Farms. (12270 Wolf Road, Geneseo, IL 61254)

