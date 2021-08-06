Advertisement

Illinois sees record pot sales, with boost from Lollapalooza

(Source: CNN/file (custom credit) | Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 million in recreational marijuana in July, with a big boost coming from out-of-state fans who converged on Chicago for the Lollapalooza music festival.

The month’s sales were 10% higher than May’s record of $116.4 million, which were slightly higher than June’s $115.6 million, according to a monthly report by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Business boomed at Chicago-area dispensaries during the four-day Lollapalooza festival, which ended Sunday.

Operators told the Chicago Tribune that the large crowds at Grant Park boosted sales by as much as 50% at nearby dispensaries in River North and the West Loop. Statewide sales to out-of-state customers were 16% higher in July than in June.

