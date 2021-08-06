Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa retailers that sell clothing and footwear are going to be busy the next two days during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

On Friday and Saturday, Iowa will not collect sales tax on clothing or footwear as a way to help families manage back-to-school expenses.

There are exceptions. Only clothing and footwear items that are priced under $100 will be sold tax-free. The exemption applies to each article priced under $100 regardless of how many items are sold on the same invoice to a customer.

Anyone can take advantage of the sales tax-free purchases; shoppers do not be Iowa residents to take advantage of the event.

This yearly holiday is always held the first Friday and Saturday in August.

