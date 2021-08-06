Man in custody following robbery in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline Police say a man was arrested on the Rock Island Arsenal following a robbery that took place in Moline Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it happened at approximately 4:09pm at the Hy-Vee in the Avenue of the Cities. Police were called to investigate a report of a robbery.

The suspect walked into Hy-Vee and demanded an employee give him cash. According to officials, the suspect then ran with an undisclosed amount cash in a blue 1997 BMW Z3.

Shortly after, a Silvis Police Officer spotted the vehicle heading east towards Colona. They notified officials in the area of the vehicle’s location.

Officials say the Colona Police Department located the BMW headed eastbound and attempted to make a stop. The vehicle fled and Colona Police pursued it on Route 6, along with the Henry County Sherriff’s Department.

The Coal Valley Police Department assisted in the pursuit as the BMW entered I-74 northbound from Route 6, then westbound on I-280. The Illinois State Police assisted in the pursuit which continued onto Route 92 northbound from I-280.

The Rock Island Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department later assisted in the pursuit on Route 92, where it eventually entered the Rock Island Arsenal. The vehicle went through their West gate when it became trapped by the Arsenal Police and other agencies.

Officials say that’s when the suspect, 23-year-old Mark Robledo Mogensen from Sterling, Virgina, was identified and arrested.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2131 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.