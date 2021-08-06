One man arrested following arson charges in Dekalb, Kendall Counties

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - One man is in custody Thursday following a police pursuit after being wanted on arson charges in multiple counties in Illinois.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, they received information just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department that man, identified as Randall S. Stiles, had started a barn on fire within Dekalb County.

Officials say the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department had arson charges on Stiles and wanted him taken into custody, if located.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department was also informed that Stiles had started a fire at a Wal-Mart in Kendall County. Upon further information, officials say he had threatened to drive into a bridge and also advised that he wanted to be involved in a “shoot out with law enforcement.”

Dekalb County was able to provide Lee County Sheriff’s Department with the vehicle information that Stiles was driving and last known location near Locust Road and Perry Road.

Lee County Sheriff Deputies were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on Route 38, towards Dixon. The Lee County Sheriff Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but Stiles failed to stop. As the pursuit continued towards the City of Dixon, officers deployed spike stripes near Route 38 and Nachusa Road.

Later, the vehicle exited the roadway and entered a cornfield to the north of the roadway.

Stiles was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. He is charged with Driving Under the Influence, combination alcohol and drugs, and Fleeing to Elude.

Once processed at the Lee County Jail, Stiles was released to the custody of the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are merely an allegation, and all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

