Police: Man dies after shooting in Rock Falls, second in less than 24-hour period

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Rock Falls police, a man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police identified the man as Joshua D. Gibbons, 28, of Rock Falls.

Police say officers responded to an apartment building at 210 3rd Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Gibbons with serious injuries inside the building. He died Thursday at a local hospital. An autopsy will be completed Monday.

Officers also found multiple shell casings outside of the building on 3rd Avenue. There is no word on a suspect at the time of publication, but police are continuing to investigate leads and tips. Police also say they have collected evidence and videos from the area around the crime scene.

This incident was the second fatal shooting in Rock Falls within a 24-hour period. In a press release, police say they are investigating whether the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.