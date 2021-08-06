Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico is back and continuing to teach kids about Mexican culture

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The popular Mexican dance group Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico is back after a year off due to COVID-19. Dozens of kids are in the group each year, learning traditional Mexican dances from Baja California, Jalisco, Nayarit, Veracruz, and Nuevo Leon.

It’s a way for many to connect back to their heritage, including 17-year-old Yanel Alaniz who’s been dancing with QCBF for 12 years. “It brings a little bit of Mexico over here, showing our culture. It’s something different, it’s not something you see all the time. It’s a good experience,” she says.

Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico started in 1984, with free dance lessons for any child between four and 18 years old. Director Ray Terronez Jr. says not only does it help teach kids about their heritage, but it’s a way for them to grow. “Seeing them approach a step that’s not easy or get choreography they keep forgetting and suddenly it starts clicking. Seeing that growth in learning is very rewarding as an instructor.”

It helps bring a lot of kids back into the community and gain confidence in themselves, especially as Latinos. Miguel Cornelius has been dancing with the group for about seven years, and says it helps him relate back to his Mexican ancestors, “it’s almost like a relief. Once you get out there and perform, it’s a gush of pure joy. It’s all emotion.”

During the pandemic, the group had to put their practices on hold and temporarily close their doors. Now, the colorful dances are back and the group has about 20 performances scheduled this year.

“It’s just an escape for me I guess, putting on the costume for me because I’m not usually that type of person. Just doing something out of my comfort zone, I really really enjoy it,” says Alaniz.

Terronez says this dancing helps bring more awareness to the Mexican culture, “the more you accept differences in other people, the more you learn about different cultures, the more you’ll understand others better.”

Any child between 4 and 18 years old can sign up for the group for free. You can find more information here.

Listen to the latest Descubre with Montse podcast and learn more about the group.

Here are their upcoming performances:

8/15 Iowa Arts Festival in Iowa City, IA

9/11 Fiesta Latina in West Liberty, IA

9/17 Mercado on Fifth in Moline, IL

9/18 Hispanic Heritage Festival in Monmouth, IL

9/19 Mexican Independence Day Fiesta in East Moline, IL

9/25 and 9/26 - Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival in Des Moines, IA

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.