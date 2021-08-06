Advertisement

Reprimand letter ends Iowa superintendent’s virus dispute

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools...
The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners is seeking to strip Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart of his administrator license for failing to submit or implement a plan to return students to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.(facebook.com/@DMschools)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district says he’s pleased complaints against him stemming from a refusal to return students to in-person classes last year amid a surge in coronavirus cases has been resolved.

On Wednesday, a state panel approved an administrative law judge’s decision that Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart should have a letter of public reprimand placed into his permanent licensure file.

The judge denied a state request that Ahart be required to complete 15 hours of ethics training.  

The complaints stemmed from the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that schools provide at least half-time in-person learning, arguing parent choice outweighed the risks of being infected with the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
Rock Falls Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on Wednesday,...
Man seriously injured after Rock Falls Shooting, second shooting in 24 hours
Rock Falls police release name of man fatally shot Wednesday
Hunter Robert Jones IV, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree...
Davenport man charged with stealing vehicle, leading police on chase Thursday
UnityPoint Health requiring staff to get COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1

Latest News

Illinois sees record pot sales, with boost from Lollapalooza
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation, failure to appear
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Scott County drug charges
The Moline Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman they...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police seek Von Maur shoplifting suspects