Thomas Woodard pleads guilty to all charges in Anamosa prison incident

This photo provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation shows Thomas Woodard....
This photo provided by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation shows Thomas Woodard. Inmates Woodard and Michael Dutcher used hammers to attack prison staff members during a failed attempt to escape an Iowa prison, killing a nurse and correctional officer, kidnapping a third employee and severely injuring an inmate who intervened, authorities said Wednesday, March 24, 2021.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thomas Woodard, one of the men charged in the killing of two prison workers in Anamosa pleaded guilty to all charges on Friday.

Thomas Woodard is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, and Attempt to Commit Murder, after a failed prison escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte with a hammer. Dutcher claims the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Woodard requested an expedited sentencing date, but a date has not yet been set.

