Thomas Woodard pleads guilty to all charges in Anamosa prison incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thomas Woodard, one of the men charged in the killing of two prison workers in Anamosa pleaded guilty to all charges on Friday.

Thomas Woodard is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, and Attempt to Commit Murder, after a failed prison escape attempt at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March.

Investigators say Woodard and another inmate, Michael Dutcher, killed correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte with a hammer. Dutcher claims the killings were in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Woodard requested an expedited sentencing date, but a date has not yet been set.

