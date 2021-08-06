Advertisement

Today’s ag report: Mowing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We are in the middle of summer right now in the QCA and this is typically when we have average highs in the mid-80s here from early July, all the way to the end of August, during this timeframe.

This is when we tend to wick away most of our soil moisture, which will help the grass, TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps said.

This is when we tend to wick away most of our soil moisture, which will help the grass, TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps said.

“A lot of our lawns turn from that really nice green color that we see in the spring to brown in the afternoons and evening hours during the summer,” he said.

Phelps said there are a couple of ways you can prevent this from happening.

One way is mowing less often.

“I know that might be something that you didn’t really think about, but the more often that you mow, the more moisture can evaporate out of that soil and it only just exacerbates that situation,” he said.

Phelps also suggested mowing a little higher.

“We’re talking three to four inches is going to help maintain that soil moisture at the surface, as well, because it kind of shades that bottom lower-most layer.

“A lot of us actually water too often. In fact, you only need to water your lawn once or twice a week, and when you do, make sure it’s a half-inch if not a full inch of moisture that you put into the soil so the ideal time for this is between midnight and 6 a.m.”

